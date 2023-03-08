Trust Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana stock opened at $496.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $497.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $507.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

