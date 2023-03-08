Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $828.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $824.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $791.25.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

