Trust Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.44, for a total value of $1,210,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $143.50 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.57 and its 200 day moving average is $123.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANET. StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

