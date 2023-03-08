Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

