Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $434.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation
Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
