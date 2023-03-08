Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tsakos Energy Navigation’s FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $434.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.13. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

