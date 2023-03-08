Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.16

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 31.16 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32.70 ($0.39), with a volume of 11420796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.26 ($0.41).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TLW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 69.20 ($0.83).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £470.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.20, a P/E/G ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.97.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.