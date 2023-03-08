Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 208,917 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,274,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.12% of First Republic Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

FRC traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 356,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $174.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.15.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

