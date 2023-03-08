Twinbeech Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 505.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chevron by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.7 %

CVX stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,814,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,162. The firm has a market cap of $310.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

