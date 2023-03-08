Twinbeech Capital LP Buys 142,378 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 336.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,378 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.9% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $34,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 73,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Unio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 32,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 64,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.11. 195,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,299. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

