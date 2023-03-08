Twinbeech Capital LP Has $31.16 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379,428 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 0.8% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,247 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,898 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

