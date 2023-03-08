Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 111,285 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twinbeech Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twinbeech Capital LP owned about 0.18% of Lululemon Athletica worth $63,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $114,725,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after acquiring an additional 379,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4,426.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 251,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,785,000 after acquiring an additional 246,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after acquiring an additional 205,995 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.99. 630,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $516.00 to $488.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.10.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

