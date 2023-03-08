Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $15.59 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,294,744 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $15,589,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,603,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,085,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1,638.00 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.