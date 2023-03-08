Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $15.98 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.05% of Yum! Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 254,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,050,000 after buying an additional 128,674 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.58. The company had a trading volume of 253,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,693. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.14.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

