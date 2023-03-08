Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $16.69 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 273,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,693,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $91.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $82.50 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

