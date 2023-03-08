Twinbeech Capital LP Takes $21.11 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 648,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,111,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.72 per share, for a total transaction of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UAL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Redburn Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

United Airlines stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.68. 1,909,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,348,840. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

