Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as high as $16.50. Two Harbors Investment shares last traded at $16.28, with a volume of 870,537 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Two Harbors Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $37,011.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Two Harbors Investment news, VP Robert Rush sold 2,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $46,106.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,872.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $37,011.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $528,144 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,631,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,256,000 after purchasing an additional 641,168 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,865,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,671,000 after purchasing an additional 312,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,064,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,063,000 after purchasing an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,533,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 268,366 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,846,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,799,000 after purchasing an additional 830,513 shares during the period.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

