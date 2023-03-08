Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.27% of Cheniere Energy worth $111,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.84. The company had a trading volume of 409,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,224. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.09 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.71.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

