Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $200,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $940,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $288,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 365,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.94. 732,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,374. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

ZM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $208,133.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,428.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,890 shares of company stock worth $3,687,022. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.