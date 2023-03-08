Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $171,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.35.

EQT stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. 1,095,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,118,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.18. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

