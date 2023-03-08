Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $110.60 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,510,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Emerson Electric worth $110,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the second quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.17. 969,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

