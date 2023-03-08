Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $379.46 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.32% of Amgen worth $379,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Amgen by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 930,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after acquiring an additional 126,402 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Amgen by 15.6% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 83,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 95,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $228.56. The stock had a trading volume of 683,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The company has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

