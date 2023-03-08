Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $379.46 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.1% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.32% of Amgen worth $379,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.56. 683,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.59.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.