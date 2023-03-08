Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 1,012,400 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,220,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $134,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after buying an additional 4,221,594 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 974.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 127,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 115,761 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Citigroup by 404.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.92. 3,395,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,124,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

