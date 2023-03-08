Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 2,919,500 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 138.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,919,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $117,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1,716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Pinterest by 1,994.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 54,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $1,443,449.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 953,023 shares of company stock worth $23,736,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,193,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,549,927. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

