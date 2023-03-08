Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 39,200 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197,942 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.28% of VMware worth $127,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in VMware by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.32. The stock had a trading volume of 282,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,595. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

