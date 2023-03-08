Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 451,200 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $142,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.75. 786,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,680,421. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

