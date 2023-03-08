Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 483,900 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,020,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483,900 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 0.6% of Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,295,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,418,000 after buying an additional 65,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,038. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

