Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 548,644 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,372,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 548,644 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.74% of Twilio worth $94,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.82. 1,078,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,042. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average of $61.04.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.96.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

