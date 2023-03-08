Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 13,219,247 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28,558.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,219,247 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.64% of Palantir Technologies worth $107,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 18,971,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,896,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.87. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $39,637.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,136.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

