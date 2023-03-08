Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 219,017 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,408,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,017 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $149,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,483,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,469,000 after acquiring an additional 139,059 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,181,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock worth $4,941,689 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

