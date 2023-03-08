Two Sigma Investments LP Has $119.83 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $119,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.26. 1,129,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,610,270. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $354.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.06.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

