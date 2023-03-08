Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 802,405 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 0.8% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $226,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 2,995,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,982,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.42. The company has a market cap of $467.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

