Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.21% of U.S. Bancorp worth $124,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,305,663. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

