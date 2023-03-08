Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1,028.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562,358 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335,367 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $97,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE VZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 7,059,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,048,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

