Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 541,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,727 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of Snowflake worth $92,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.26. 1,684,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,798,276. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.87. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,088 shares of company stock worth $32,192,040. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

