Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 3,983,418 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983,418 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $126,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 200.0% in the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 627.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Pinterest by 632.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Pinterest by 92.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after buying an additional 4,718,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 3,968,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,546,865. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $1,272,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,769,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 953,023 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,865. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.