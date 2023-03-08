Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Mastercard worth $139,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Mastercard by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 75,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 19,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 12,615 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 154,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.57. 464,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,625. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.73 and a 200 day moving average of $339.68. The company has a market cap of $342.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

