Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 309,647 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,277,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 309,647 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 0.6% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $183,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,029,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,855 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,790,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

