Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 366,575 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 366,575 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Marathon Petroleum worth $132,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 163,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,065,000 after purchasing an additional 98,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 335,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.23. 998,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

