Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 409,537 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,197,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,537 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $91,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 11.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 24,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novartis by 128.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after buying an additional 53,220 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter worth $523,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. The company had a trading volume of 485,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,094. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $184.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.83.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

