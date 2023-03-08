TXO Energy Partners, L.P.’s Quiet Period To End on March 8th (NYSE:TXO)

TXO Energy Partners’ (NYSE:TXO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 8th. TXO Energy Partners had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 27th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TXO Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on TXO Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

TXO Energy Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TXO opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. TXO Energy Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22.

TXO Energy Partners Company Profile

TXO Energy Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership focused on the acquisition, development, optimization and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves principally in North America. TXO Energy Partners L.P. is based in FORT WORTH, Texas.

