Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 340,260 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 340,260 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 2.9% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $30,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

SHOP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.85. 4,539,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,187,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

