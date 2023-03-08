UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,666 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of EOG Resources worth $291,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG Resources Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Mizuho cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.09.

EOG Resources stock opened at $118.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.