UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $329.21 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,858,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,916 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of CME Group worth $329,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average is $179.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

