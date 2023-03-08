UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,806 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $308,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,462,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FISV stock opened at $117.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.39. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares in the company, valued at $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,759,044 shares of company stock valued at $179,478,338. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

