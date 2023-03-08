UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,684 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of General Mills worth $362,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 3.5% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.13.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $79.20 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

