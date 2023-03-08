UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 44,514 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,514 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.68% of Roper Technologies worth $259,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $422.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.79 and a 200-day moving average of $415.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Get Rating

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

