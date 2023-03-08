UBS Group Downgrades EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) to Neutral

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.80.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $86.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $66.60 and a 1-year high of $98.47.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. It operates through the following segments: Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer. The Professional Solutions segment represent the wholesale business of the Group, i.e. the supply of the Group’s products and services to all the professionals of the eyecare industry (distributors, opticians, independents, third-party e-commerce platforms.

