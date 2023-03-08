UFO Gaming Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, UFO Gaming has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UFO Gaming token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UFO Gaming has a total market capitalization of $37.75 million and $2.50 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UFO Gaming alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UFO Gaming Profile

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. UFO Gaming’s official message board is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official website is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UFO Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UFO Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UFO Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UFO Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UFO Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.