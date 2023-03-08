Ultra One Day Volume Tops $1.05 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $63.63 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,090.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00539708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00164823 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00035414 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052037 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000695 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003821 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20901738 USD and is down -1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,167,799.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

